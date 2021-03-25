Dying wish: Woman dies of cancer, family to donate proceeds from sale of her $1m condo to charity

She may have passed on, but a woman in Singapore is leaving a legacy of love behind.

Doris Chua Kheng Geck, 63, died of cancer on March 20.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago and suffered a relapse last year with the disease spreading to her brain, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

When Chua learnt of her illness, the home tutor started to draw up a will for the proceeds from the sale of her home — a two-bedroom condominium in Pasir Ris that's worth an estimated $1 million — to be donated to charity.

Her family is now in the midst of carrying out her final wishes.

The money will be donated to World Vision to help fund the education of needy children in Africa, Chua's older sister shared.

According to her, Chua loved to travel the world by herself and once travelled to Ethiopia to meet the girl she had been sponsoring. Prior to her death, Chua gave the charity a sum that will continue supporting the child, who is 14, until she turns 18.

"My younger sister was sanguine about her illness, and even comforted me by telling me she had accepted her fate," Chua's sister told the Chinese evening daily.

She described her as a free-spirited person who was full of optimism, as well as someone who brought joy to others at family gatherings.

As per her wishes, Chua's family scattered her ashes at sea so she could "continue her travels".

She also bid goodbye to her loved ones by penning her own obituary, writing: “I’ve been through many of life’s challenges in these 63 years. The ups and downs had been made much easier and more colourful because of your loving kindness, support and friendship throughout my journey.”

“Heaven had indeed blessed me abundantly with many good things in life and I felt extremely fulfilled.”

