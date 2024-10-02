Dyson retrenches staff in Singapore, gives union only 1 day's notice

Dyson conducted a retrenchment exercise on Tuesday (Oct 1), giving the labour union in Singapore only a day's notice of the layoff.

The United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries (UWEEI) expressed disappointment with the appliance maker's conduct, saying in a statement on Tuesday that it has "escalated" the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

UWEEI said it was dissatisfied that there was insufficient time for meaningful discussion between the union and Dyson over the retrenchment. The statement did not mention the number of workers affected.

A Dyson spokesperson also did not disclose to The Business Times the number of workers that were let go, or the types of roles they had held.

The spokesperson said: "We constantly evolve the composition of our teams and take steps to ensure we have the right skills in the right places. Our ambitions in Singapore remain unchanged, and we anticipate that we will continue to grow here in the medium term."

UWEEI, which is affiliated with the National Trades Union Congress, said: "The union understands that the affected workers fall outside its scope of representation under the collective agreement with Dyson. Nonetheless, UWEEI stands ready to support affected workers."

Dyson's spokesperson responded to the UWEEI press release by saying: "Dyson respectfully informed UWEEI in advance. Dyson is following all prevailing guidelines from the MOM and providing employees with the support they need, including outplacement services."

The company, known for its high-end consumer electronics with sleek industrial aesthetics, had in July said that Singapore was not directly affected by its announcement to cut about 1,000 jobs in Britain.

Dyson's staff strength in Singapore rose by 35 per cent to nearly 2,000 in 2023.

An Economic Development Board spokesperson said in a statement late on Tuesday after news of the retrenchment broke that the appliance maker maintains a "significant presence" in Singapore across headquarters, innovation and manufacturing activities.

This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.

