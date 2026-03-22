E-bike catches fire along Balestier Road

An e-bike caught fire along Balestier Road in the early hours of Sunday (March 22) morning.

Lawrence Lim, who is a member of a local private-hire vehicle drivers' Facebook group, wrote in a photo post that the e-bike "exploded" in front of him.

The photo shows a man dressed in black standing next to the burning e-bike. It is unclear if he was the rider or a passerby.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the incident at about 12.15am.

It added that firefighters put out the fire using a fire hose and conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com