E-bike rider challenges lorry driver as vehicles race along Sembawang Road

An e-bike and a lorry nearly collided after the rider and driver raced each other along Sembawang Road on Thursday (Feb 26).

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Saturday, an e-bike rider can be seen riding closely behind a lorry at high speed along Sembawang Road.

As there was construction on the right side of the road, the lorry swerved slightly to the left lane, into the path of the e-bike rider.

The rider gestured at the lorry driver angrily, implying the latter did not check his side mirror before attempting to switch lanes.

While the e-bike rider tried to speed up in front of the lorry, the driver cut into his lane closely and overtook it, speeding ahead and changing lanes multiple times in front of the e-bike, as the latter gave chase along Yishun Avenue 1.

Towards the end of the video, the lorry driver can be seen changing multiple lanes at once to turn into Yishun Avenue 2 and nearly collided with a motorcycle.

A witness of the incident said that they saw the e-bike rider "banging" the lorry door, gesturing for the driver to pull over at the side of the road.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), e-bikes, also known as power-assisted bicycles, can be ridden on cycling paths and on roads.

They have to be type-approved, sealed and registered before use and have a clearly visible number plate affixed on the rear end of the device.

The motor power of the e-bike must be progressively reduced and finally cut off as the bicycle reaches 25km/h, or sooner, if the cyclist stops pedalling.

When riding on roads, the cyclist should always ride as close as possible to the left-hand edge of roads, allowing traffic to overtake them safely and maintain a straight course, as well as not weaving through traffic.

The cyclist is also required to maintain a safe distance behind moving vehicles and maintain awareness of traffic when riding.

