E-biker who deliberately rode slowly in front of bus fined $2,500

Angered after being overtaken by a bus, one food delivery rider deliberately cut in front of the vehicle while yelling vulgarities at its driver.

Lin Tianfa (transliteration) was fined $2,500 on Wednesday (Dec 27) after pleading guilty to a charge under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha).

Another charge of causing public nuisance was taken into consideration during sentencing, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The incident took place on Feb 12 at around 10pm.

The 39-year-old was riding his electric bicycle on the left-most lane at New Upper Changi Road, and was overtaken by a SBS Transit bus that stopped in front of the traffic light.

Believing that the 50-year-old bus captain did not give him enough room when overtaking, Lin rode next to the former and knocked on the window.

Despite knocking three times, the bus driver ignored Lin and accelerated when the traffic light turned green.

Unhappy that he was being ignored, the food delivery rider deliberately rode his bike slowly in front of the bus.

After the bus captain overtook Lin again to avoid an accident, he stopped at the bus stop to allow passengers to board and alight.

Lin then stopped near the bus and knocked on the captain's window again.

When the bus captain asked Lin what he was going to do, the latter began to hurl vulgarities at him.

Lin later parked his e-bike at the bus stop, entered the bus and continued harassing the bus captain, the court heard. He then left the scene before the police arrived.

Lin was arrested by the police two months later on April 30.

In a separate case, Lin was involved in a fight at a coffee shop along Lorong 18 Geylang on that day.

Lin will serve three days in jail after he was unable to pay the fine.

