E-scooter ban is about footpath safety: Lam Pin Min

It was the biggest turnout at a meet-the-people session (MPS) since e-scooters were banned from all footpaths last Tuesday, and the riders who gathered at the Anchorvale Community Club's multi-purpose hall last night hoped Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, MP for Sengkang West, would allay some of their concerns.

But after a closed-door dialogue session lasting more than an hour, the group of about 300 riders left disappointed.

Rider Jayrius Ong, 16, told The New Paper: "I can represent all the riders (and say) that we feel very emotional, rejected, angry and sad."

Over the past week, e-scooter riders have been showing up at MPSes across the island, meeting with MPs including Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Emotions ran high on Monday night at a meeting with Jurong GRC MP Ang Wei Neng and at yesterday's session.

Dr Lam defended the ban last night, emphasising the need to make footpaths safe again.

He said: "We understand that with the announcement of the ban, there will be people who will be affected. But our main priority is to return safety to pedestrians on footpaths. I think that is the main reason we are doing this."

"We don't want a situation where we do not do anything and (this results) in another fatality on a footpath. I think this is something that is not acceptable," he added.