E-scooter businesses may suffer losses of up to $1.5 million, retrenchment and closure with footpath ban

SINGAPORE - A $7-million package that has been rolled out will help food delivery riders with electric scooters switch to bicycles, electric bicycles or personal mobility aids, but e-scooter retailers are still left high and dry.

One such retailer told The Sunday Times he has $1.5 million worth of e-scooters that he suddenly cannot sell.

Another company has been hit so hard, it is closing its three sales outlets, while yet another retailer said he may have to retrench staff.

They told of their surprise at the ban on e-scooters being ridden on footpaths that was announced last Monday (Nov 4) and took effect the next day.

"This is all very sudden, we are in shock," said Mr Ifrey Lai, managing director of retailer Mobot, one of the major e-scooter retailers here.

About 3,000 e-scooters, worth $1.5 million, now languish in Mobot's warehouse in Ubi.