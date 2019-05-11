E-scooter disposal incentive extended to Dec 31, more disposal points added

SINGAPORE - Owners of non-compliant e-scooters can continue to dispose of their devices and collect the $100 incentive until the end of the year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it will extend by a month, the deadline for users to dispose of their non-UL2272-certified e-scooters.

This is to encourage more people to come forward, the authority said.

More than 30 additional disposal points will also be added islandwide, taking the total number of such centres to about 200.

Since the introduction of the early disposal incentive in September, LTA has received more than 9,000 applications from owners to dispose of their registered non-UL2272-certified e-scooters.

Of the 100,000 registered e-scooters here, about 80,000 are not UL2272-certified and will be banned from public places from July 1, 2020.

This includes cycling paths and park connector networks (PCNs).