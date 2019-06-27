E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler in Nex shopping mall

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Shaffiq Alkhatib,
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE -A toddler suffered minor head injuries after he was knocked over by a food delivery worker riding an e-scooter along a crowded corridor on the fourth storey of Nex shopping mall.

The three-year-old child was hit on the forehead by the e-scooter and fell backwards, striking his head on the floor on March 18.

He was taken to National University Hospital where he was diagnosed with a bruised forehead and mild tenderness to the back of his head. He was discharged later that day.

Neo Jia Ming, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday (June 27) to causing hurt to the child by riding the e-scooter in a rash manner in the Serangoon Central mall.

The toddler, who cannot be named due to his age, was walking out of a shop towards his mother at around 7pm on March 18 when Neo spotted him but could not stop in time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai told District Judge May Mesenas: "The e-scooter hit the victim on his forehead, causing him to fall backwards (and) led to (him) hitting his head against the floor."

The DPP added that the area near the shop was crowded at the time of the incident with "many people walking to and fro".

Neo got off his e-scooter and gave the boy's mother his particulars before leaving to carry out a delivery.

The 29-year-old mother alerted a security officer, who advised her to lodge a police report.

Judge Mesenas called for a report to assess Neo's suitability for probation and adjourned the case to July 25.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt to others by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Personal mobility devices Accidents Food delivery services
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Thirstdays episode 4: Where we drink beer and spill secrets
Thirstdays episode 4: Where we drink beer and spill secrets
E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler in Nex shopping mall
E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler in Nex shopping mall
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone

LIFESTYLE

This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Inside the ruthless world of fashion-week photography
Inside the ruthless world of fashion-week photography
Ladies, here&#039;s how much your period costs you over your lifetime
Ladies, here's how much your period costs you over your lifetime

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who&#039;s just turned two
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who's just turned two

SERVICES