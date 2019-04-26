Careers

E-scooter rider dies from injuries after accident with bus in Woodlands

E-scooter rider dies from injuries after accident with bus in Woodlands
The private bus and e-scooter collided at the entrance of a carpark near Admiralty Place.
PHOTO: Stomp
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Apr 26, 2019

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old woman died from her injuries on Friday morning (April 26), after her electric scooter collided into a bus in Woodlands.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving an e-scooter and a bus in Woodlands Avenue 6 at 9am.

The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added.

She later died from her injuries in the hospital.

The bus driver, a 60-year-old man, is assisting the police in investigations.

According to citizen journalism website Stomp, the private bus and e-scooter collided at the entrance of a carpark near Admiralty Place.

A witness told Stomp that paramedics had performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

ALSO READ: Singapore motorcyclist dies days after accident on Causeway; family appeals for eyewitnesses

More about

Accidents death
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement