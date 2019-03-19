E-scooter rider fined after colliding with pedestrian, causing injury to left foot

Burganoodeen Mohamed Mohideen was fined $2,000 on March 19, 2019, for injuring a woman by riding an e-scooter in a negligent manner.

SINGAPORE - A pedestrian injured her left foot after an e-scooter ploughed into her as she was stepping out through a condominium side gate.

The rider, Burganoodeen Mohamed Mohideen, 23, was fined $2,000 on Tuesday (March 19) for injuring Ms Betty Chua Siew Kiang by riding the device in a negligent manner.

The 37-year-old administrative manager was coming out through the side gate of Forestville condominium in Woodlands Avenue 5 at around 9.45am on May 21 last year when the e-scooter collided into her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim that Ms Chua suffered pain in her left foot after the accident.

The DPP added that Burganoodeen, who was then serving his national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force, "did not do his due diligence to slow down or stop before the side gate".

Ms Chua suffered a bruised left foot but there were no fractures, the court heard. She lodged a police report later that night.

For causing hurt by committing a negligent act, Burganoodeen could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

There have been at least two other e-scooter riders who were dealt with in court earlier this year after their devices knocked into pedestrians, causing injuries.

On Feb 13, Muhammad Sha'if Jumadi, 23, was sentenced to eight months and seven weeks' jail after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt to a woman by performing a rash act. He also admitted to one count each of Ice consumption and possession.

Two weeks later, Lim Kim Swee, 52, was fined $2,000 for causing hurt to another woman by riding his e-scooter in a negligent manner.

In March last year, the Government accepted the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's proposal to make e-scooter registration mandatory, as part of efforts to clamp down on reckless riding.

Those who register their devices by the end of this June have 14 days to attach both a number plate and a Land Transport Authority-issued registration mark, or face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months in jail, or both.

From July, those found riding unregistered e-scooters on public paths face fines of up to $2,000 or up to three months' jail, or both, for a first offence.

