E-scooter riders speed up to 122kmh along Lim Chu Kang Road

There have been cases where e-scooter riders were seen matching the speeds of vehicles on the road but a new video shows just how much faster some of them can go.

In the video posted on SG Kay Poh's Facebook page and shared on ROADS.sg, a group of e-scooter riders are seen speeding down what is believed to be Lim Chu Kang Road.

It is unclear when the incident took place.

According to ROADS.sg, the video is taken by one of the riders and displays a speedometer at the bottom left of the screen.

In the video, the riders are able to reach a top speed of 122kmh.

The rider with the camera starts at a speed of about 53kmh before speeding up and keeping above 70kmh for the rest of the video.

The speed limit on Lim Chu Kang Road is 50kmh.

Netizens expressed concern and alarm at how fast the riders were going.