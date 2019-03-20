E-scooterist, 18, in Pasir Ris 'hit-and-run' incident arrested

E-scooterist, 18, in Pasir Ris 'hit-and-run' incident arrested
Mr Xie Zhi Hao was hit by another e-scooterist, who apparently fled.
PHOTO: Facebook/Jeremy Chiang
Kok Yufeng
The New Paper
Mar 20, 2019

Police have arrested an 18-year-old e-scooterist for causing grievous hurt by a rash act after he collided with another man riding an e-scooter in Pasir Ris on Saturday (March 16).

Mr Xie Zhi Hao, 27, was taking the pedestrian crossing, with the green man still flashing, when he was hit.

The New Paper reported yesterday that the accident, which occurred at 8.20pm on Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8, left Mr Xie with a cracked shoulder blade, two broken toes and other injuries.

He was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Xie, a supermarket worker, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he was given eight weeks' medical leave and had already spent close to $3,000 on his treatment.

He claimed the errant e-scooterist fled the scene despite attempts by a passer-by to keep him there.

Footage of the accident went viral on social media, with a Facebook post by Roads.sg garnering more than 800 comments. As of yesterday evening, it was also shared close to 4,000 times.

There were also posts seeking information on the errant rider, with one by the PMD Retailers Association of Singapore shared more than 3,500 times.

Its president Wilson Seng told TNP on Monday he made the post as the active mobility community often gets judged when such accidents occur and retailers are also impacted.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Personal mobility devices Accidents - Traffic crime hit and run
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement