Cyclist seen riding against traffic on ECP service road, sticks out leg at oncoming vehicle

Riding behaviour has come into the spotlight again after dashcam footage surfaced showing a cyclist riding against the flow of traffic along the East Coast Park service road at about 5.15pm on Saturday (May 23).

It was not so much the cyclist's act of riding against traffic — an offence under the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules — but it is his behaviour which has riled up netizens.

Dashcam footage shows the dashcam vehicle travelling along the said road, after car park F2, at what appears to be a safe speed.

As the vehicle moves uphill, a cyclist comes into sight, riding against the flow of traffic and keeping to his left. The dashcam vehicle is seen veering left slightly to give way.

But as the cyclist nears the vehicle, he sticks out his right leg at the vehicle. It is unclear what his intentions were since the vehicle had already appeared to have given way.

While there were several comments likening his action to a dog easing itself, at least one cyclist has spoken out.

Facebook user NC Han, who has a road bike as his display picture, wrote: "Totally unjustified action from the cyclist. Car moved to the left to create more space as soon as cyclist came into view."

Others, such as Thomas Tan, urged the dashcam vehicle's driver to lodge a police report given the cyclist's dangerous action that could have caused an accident.

The point was echoed by another user who pointed out that the cyclist could have "flown off" his bicycle if contact was made.

Those found riding against the flow of traffic, failing to conform to traffic light signals, or riding without due regard for the safety of others may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com