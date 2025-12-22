Body of 28-year-old man recovered from waters off East Coast Park

The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the waters off East Coast Park on Sunday (Dec 21) evening.

Videos of the search and rescue efforts posted on social media show a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) disaster and rescue team (Dart) vehicle, an ambulance and two police fast response cars at the incident site.

A SCDF marine rescue vessel is also seen plying the waters off the beach.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that they received a call for water rescue assistance at about 12pm on Sunday.

"Upon arrival, SCDF deployed firefighters to conduct a visual search from the shore. Divers from Dart also conducted underwater search at the area where the person was last seen, while SCDF's marine firefighters on board a marine rescue vessel plied the nearby waters," SCDF added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Following preliminary investigations, police said the man is believed to have drowned and do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

