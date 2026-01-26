'Spider-Man' is coming to town: Netizens tickled by East Coast Town Council's facade inspection notice

An authentic and straight talking notice from East Coast Town Council has gotten netizens tickled, in a good way.

On Friday (Jan 23), the town council put up a notice at several HDB blocks along Bedok South Avenue 1 and 2, informing residents that rope access technicians will be conducting building facade inspections between Feb 7 to Apr 19.

A rope access technician is a skilled professional who uses ropes and specialised equipment to work at height, performing tasks such as inspection, maintenance and repair.

They are required to obtain the Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA) standard, which includes an independent assessment.

Perhaps for the ease of understanding, the town council referred to the technicians as "Spiderman", referring to the popular Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man who has the ability to cling to surfaces and climb building facades.

"The town council's contractor will be using rope access (i.e. Spiderman) to check the exterior of the block... During this period, Spiderman will be used to check the facade and take photos of various areas of the building facade as part of the inspection," the notice read.

Compared to gondolas, rope access technicians can access irregular facades. They are also able to directly access an area requiring inspection or works.

One netizen jokingly said: "Friendly neighbourhood Spiderman doesn't have much crime to fight in low-crime Singapore. They end up needing to do a side gig."

Another simply posted a gif showing Spider-Man waving as he swings across buildings.

Meanwhile, watch this space for tales of encounters with Spider-Man from the residents of Blocks 19, 20, 24, and 27 to 30 Bedok South Avenue 1/2 in time to come.

