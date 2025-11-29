Shuttle buses and signages 'useful enough', say commuters on first day of East-West Line disruptions

While train journeys are being disrupted by works on the East-West Line, commuters are heartened by the adequate signage and helpful staff providing assistance.

Construction works on the East-West Line began on Saturday (Nov 29) morning, and will continue to Dec 8, as previously announced by SMRT.

Stations between Bedok and Tampines, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations will be affected by the construction.

To help commuters during the service adjustment period, SMRT will be providing shuttle buses and operating shuttle trains between several MRT stations.

Speaking to AsiaOne at Bedok MRT station on the first day of the train disruptions, a commuter Lim Han Siong said that there has been ample signages.

"The signages did come up quite a few days ago, so there were some preparations for us to check things out already. The signages seem to be quite useful. So far, I know at least where I want to go later, which shuttle bus I want to take," he added.

Keith Tan, another commuter at Bedok, also echoed similar sentiments to Lim and said that the signages have been "useful enough".

Tan also shared that marshals posted within the vicinity of the station have been very helpful in telling commuters "where and how they can travel to the destinations they want to go".

While impressed with the contingencies set up amid the shutdowns, commuters who spoke to AsiaOne also shared their concerns over the travel disruptions and inconveniences to their daily commute.

"There is some concern when Monday comes, and how it will affect my travel to work. So I guess I'll have to leave earlier from the house, just so that I'm sure that I'll make it in time," Lim said.

Another commuter, Keith Perilloux, said that these maintenance works may be necessary, but that he hopes similar shutdowns do not become more frequent.

"I think for now we'll sort of have to deal with the taking shuttle buses for the time being, but hopefully it doesn't last that long and we'll get back to normal," he added.

'Priority is to minimise inconvenience': SMRT

In a statement on Friday (Nov 28), SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai said that SMRT is working closely with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to enhance their operational measures to support commuters during this service adjustment period.

"Our priority is to minimise inconvenience to commuters while essential works are carried out to connect the East-West Line to the new East Coast Integrated Depot," he said.

During the period, SMRT will be deploying 10 times more manpower across affected stations to assist commuters and manage crowd flow effectively.

Lam also added that crowd marshals will be strategically deployed, with some positioned on raised platforms to provide clear and visible guidance during peak hours.

Instructional audio announcements will also be broadcast at all affected stations.

"For greater commuter comfort, we have installed tentages with fans and lighting at shuttle bus service areas. At key queue points where waiting times may be longer, packet drinking water will be provided," Lam said.

