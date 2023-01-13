'Eat until like that then return': Jurong hawker's reply after diner shows him caterpillar in his fish soup

We've heard of the Very Hungry Caterpillar, but would you be hungry enough to eat a caterpillar?

Maybe if it was on your own volition, but that wasn't the case for this diner, who claimed there was a caterpillar in the fish soup that he was eating.

In a post uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, a woman who goes by the name of Selena Neo said that her boyfriend was consuming fish soup from Tai Seng Fish Soup in Taman Jurong Food Centre when he found a caterpillar in his meal.

When he brought the dish back to the stall worker, the latter allegedly remarked "eat until like that then return it".

In the Facebook post, the annoyed woman said she was unclear with what he meant, saying "before we start eating, we are suppose to dig around and try to find for mysterious ingredients?"

She also questioned if the hawker even washed the ingredients before cooking.

"If the vegetable can't even wash, I don't even know what else he never wash," the woman said.

"$10.50 for this trash food, maybe it's more expensive due to the extra protein they provide."

In the comments section, some netizens claim that many hawkers do not wash their vegetables based on their personal observations.

AsiaOne has reached out to Neo and Tai Seng Fish Soup for more comments.

Insect in dim sum meal

Last October, a diner said that she found an insect in her dim sum meal, a claim which the restaurant refuted.

The diner, who also posted to Complaint Singapore Facebook's page, said that she found what looked like a cockroach in her dim sum at House of Seafood's Punggol outlet.

However, 8world reported the restaurant pushed back on the claim, with business owner Francis Ng speculating that the insect could have flown in when the door was open and landed on the diner's plate when she wasn't paying attention.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) later confirmed that it had looked into the matter and found food safety lapses at the restaurant.

SFA also said then that it would be taking action against the restaurant and added that it has reminded it to adhere to food hygiene standards, reported 8world.

