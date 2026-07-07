Passenger and son exit taxi on ECP after driver allegedly loses consciousness

It was an alarming taxi ride for Winnie Lee and her son on Monday (July 6) when their taxi driver seemed to have lost consciousness halfway through the journey.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, Lee recounted how they had to jump out of the taxi as it was driving along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) expressway as the driver was heading dangerously close towards the guardrails on the road shoulder.

The 36-year-old mother recounted to AsiaOne that the incident occurred at around 12.40pm after she had taken the taxi with her six-year-old son from Terminal 1 at Changi Airport.

The taxi driver appeared to be fine at the start of their journey as she spoke to him about how she was not able to book a cab using the CDG Zig app.

"At first he was yawning, so I thought he was sleepy. That's why I kept talking to him," Lee said.

They were on the expressway heading towards Crawford Lane to meet her husband for lunch when she noticed the bushes alongside the guardrails brushing against the car's window.

She decided to check in on the driver and he responded that he was fine.

She then observed that the vehicle was on the road shoulder, explaining why it was brushing against the bushes.

Lee noted that the driver did move his car "back on [the] lane" after she pointed it out the first time but "it only lasted less than a minute" before the car inched towards the bushes again.

She decided to ask him to stop the car but he seemed confused as to where he could stop.

After which, he suddenly became unresponsive and she noticed the car windows continuously brushing against the bushes over a distance.

"[That was] when I realised that he probably had a stroke or a heart attack," Lee recounted, suspecting that he had become unconscious.

She shared in the video how her first instinct was to jump out of the vehicle with her son who was sleeping at the time. After waking him up, she "forcefully" opened the door on her side "to create [some] friction" against the metal crash barrier and the car gradually came to a stop.

She later learnt that a driver behind them had noticed something was not right and decided to follow their taxi.

"I'm very thankful he followed behind the taxi and got us out of the cab when the car was slowing down," said Lee.

She then called for an ambulance and waited for the police to arrive after exiting the taxi. Subsequently, she called her husband, who arrived at about 1.30pm to pick her up from the expressway.

She also called ComfortDelGro that night to "check on the condition of the driver.

Driver receiving medical attention: ComfortDelGro

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that the driver was taken to a hospital and is receiving medical attention.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time, and we kindly request that their privacy be respected," said the spokesperson.

They added that they recognise that this would have been an unsettling experience for the passengers and "are in contact with them to extend our concern and offer any necessary support".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance along ECP towards Marina Coastal Expressway at about 12.50pm on Monday and took the driver to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Lee also shared that ComfortDelGro called her on Tuesday morning to ask how she and her son were doing and offered to send them a hamper as well, to which she declined.

"We truly appreciated the gesture itself," said the stay-at-home mother, explaining how she did not want them to feel obligated since she and her son escaped unscathed.

She said that ComfortDelGro also expressed that "they were really sorry about what happened" to them.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com