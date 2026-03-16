More than 35,000 educators to get salary hike of up to 9 per cent from Oct 1: MOE

Educators under several teaching schemes will receive salary hike from Oct 1, said the Ministry of Education (Singapore) on Monday (March 16).

The adjustments will see about 33,000 education officers, 1,700 allied educators and 1,100 MOE kindergarten educators receive monthly salary increases of between 2 per cent and 9 per cent.

Their salaries were last reviewed in 2022.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister for Education Desmond Lee, said the adjustments are intended to ensure salaries remain competitive and help retain educators.

"In Parliament earlier this month, I shared that MOE was reviewing our educator’s salaries. I am glad to announce that our educators will receive a pay rise," said Lee.

"We regularly review educators' salaries to ensure that they remain competitive so that we can continue to attract and retain high quality educators who are committed to teaching and naturing our students."

Beyond the salary adjustments, Lee noted that the ministry will continue to support educators’ professional growth through ongoing learning and development opportunities throughout their careers.