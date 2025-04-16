Edwin Tong keen to contest East Coast GRC: 'I have some unfinished projects'

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong cited "unfinished projects" as one of the reasons why he wants to contest in East Coast GRC in the upcoming general election.

The 55-year-old Joo Chiat MP was speaking at the launch of the new East Coast Plan website over at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market on Tuesday (April 15).

The website offers residents details of the "East Coast Plan" that was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Kiat during GE2020.

The website features interactive maps for some key areas of East Coast GRC — Bedok, Changi Simei, Fengshan, Kampong Chai Chee, Chai Chee, Siglap and Joo Chiat — showcasing key initiatives and improvements completed in the constituency in the past five years.

The website - titled East Side, Best Side - also outlines a roadmap for the next five years.

Speaking to the media, Minister Tong said: "Having served in Joo Chiat for 10 years now, I have some unfinished projects."

One example is the "very extensive upgrading" of Siglap and Frankel estates, which has been in the pipeline for a number of years and will begin this year.

All of Joo Chiat ward was incorporated into East Coast GRC in the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report released on March 11.

"If that meant moving to East Coast GRC, I would like to do that, and I have made a request for that to happen," he said, speaking about his desire to continue serving in Joo Chiat.

When asked to confirm if he would be the anchor minister for East Coast GRC, he said this will have to be confirmed by PAP's secretary-general, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Also present at the event were Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How and Deputy Speaker Jessica Tan. Both are MPs in East Coast GRC.

Some PAP new faces were also there, including former chief executive of Make-A-Wish Singapore, Hazlina Abdul Halim, and former Singapore Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Goh Pei Ming.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mohamad Maliki Osman had announced on Sunday (April 12) that he will not be contesting in East Coast GRC at the upcoming general election and will instead be replaced by Hazlina.

DPM Heng, who previously led the PAP's East Coast team in GE2020, was absent from the event on Tuesday.

"At this point in time, he is at another event, and that's why he can't be here," explained Minister Tong, adding that DPM Heng remains part of East Coast where he is currently serving as the grassroots advisor.

Hazlina is currently the only confirmed member in the slate for East Coast GRC at the upcoming general elections on May 3. The other candidates remain unconfirmed, for which Minister Tong said will be announced "shortly".

During GE2020, East Coast GRC was one of the slimmest victories for the PAP — they edged out the Workers' Party (WP) by garnering 53.39 per cent of the votes. WP captured 46.61 per cent of the votes.

"We never take it for granted. We respect our opponents, whoever they might be, but we do want to emphasise the work that has been done, and we will continue to endeavour to work hard look after our residents," said Minister Tong on Tuesday, adding that every vote is vital.

[[nid:716693]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com