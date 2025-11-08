'Plainly wrong and also completely unacceptable': Edwin Tong calls out Pritam Singh's comment made during interview

The rule of law is a cornerstone of Singapore’s system, not “rule of the mob”, and suggesting that public opinion can trump a court decision is a "very dangerous idea”, said Law Minister Edwin Tong on Saturday (Nov 8).

Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, was speaking on the sidelines of a community event in Buona Vista.

He was responding to a comment made by Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on an episode of CNA's series The Assembly 2 which aired on Nov 5.

During the interview, Singh was asked by a participant how he felt about being called “a liar” due to former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan’s case.

In his reply, Singh said that being in the “business of politics” means that political opponents will “do whatever it takes” to lower his and the Workers’ Party esteem in the public eyes.

“But ultimately, you answer to your conscience first. And if your conscience is clear, then people can throw whatever they want at you and you will still be standing,” Singh said.

Turning to the WP’s performance in the 2025 General Election, when his party retained 10 parliamentary seats, Singh said: “And so at the end of the day, the court of public opinion can be a bigger court than any court in the world.”

“And I think people have eyes, people can see what is happening,” he added.

‘Irresponsible politics should have no place in Singapore’

Calling the statement “outrageous”, Tong said it was “plainly wrong and also completely unacceptable”.

He pointed out that Singh, who's also the Leader of the Opposition, went through a “full and open” trial and was convicted by the court for lying to a parliamentary Select Committee.

“The judge gave detailed grounds, setting out the basis for the conviction - almost 150 pages,” Tong added, noting that the WP chief has appealed and “that is his right”.

“The rule of law is a cornerstone of our system. This is so that we do not have rule of the mob,” Tong said.

Calling Singh’s statement - that public opinion can trump the court’s judgement - a “very dangerous idea”, Tong said the statement is similar to how populist politicians around the world have responded when rulings go against them, thinking “they are above the law”.

“This kind of irresponsible politics should have no place in Singapore. Singapore is built on honesty and integrity. But Mr Singh is delegitimising our courts with his comments, saying it doesn’t matter what he does, as long as he gets elected,” said Tong, adding that what Singh said had also undermined public trust in Singapore’s system, law enforcement and the judiciary.

Rounding up, Tong reiterated that no one - not the Leader of the Opposition or any Minister - is above the law and that the courts would decide cases not on politics, but based on facts and the law.

“If anyone commits an offence, they should face the law. There is no separate court for politicians,” Tong said.

The Raeesah Khan case

In 2021, Singh was investigated for the mishandling of Khan’s lies in parliament.

On Feb 17, he was found guilty of lying to the parliament’s Committee of Privileges. He was fined $14,000.

Singh later appealed the conviction and his appeal hearing was heard on Nov 4.

The court’s decision has been adjourned to a later date.

