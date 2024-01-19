'Ego is so important is it?' Driver comes to a standoff with another on the road, sparking discussion on who has right of way

When people give way, everything becomes smoother.

Two drivers in Serangoon Gardens held up traffic as they disagreed on who should give way to the other.

Stomp contributor Lau Lau alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that was shared on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the video, the left side of the road is blocked by parked vehicles.

The cam car comes head-to-head with a BMW making a right turn out of a condominium.

However, instead of reversing a little bit to make way for the oncoming car to pass, the BMW driver gestures at the other driver to squeeze through.

He then gets out of the vehicle to gesture some more.

Eventually, he is joined by a security guard and another man.

According to the video's caption, the cam car driver said the BMW driver told him to reverse for him.

He also allegedly refused to move because he was stuck in the condo for 30 minutes and called the cam car driver a 'lousy driver'.

The cam car driver said that it was too narrow to pass through but eventually conceded.

He then alleged that the BMW driver accused him of trying to knock into him.

"I just want to ask him why it is so difficult for him to reverse," he said.

"Ego is so important is it."

Several netizens agreed that if the BMW had simply reversed, the other driver could have passed through in seconds.

However, others argued that the BMW driver had the right of way.

What do you think?

