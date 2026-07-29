8 men to be charged for molest, youngest victim only 16

A total of eight men, aged between 36 and 70, will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 29) for their alleged involvement in separate cases of molest.

The cases took place between June 2025 and June 2026, the police said in a news release on Tuesday night.

Among the cases, the youngest victim was a 16-year-old girl who was molested by a 33-year-old man along Farrer Park Station Road on Feb 8.

Police said the matter was promptly reported to them and they established the man's identity and later arrested him.

He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty and two counts of uttering words and exhibiting an object intended to insult the modesty of any person.

Another case involved a 70-year-old man who allegedly molested a 54-year-old woman in the vicinity of Marina Boulevard on June 22, 2025.

According to the police, he was identified through follow-up investigations and will be charged with three counts of outage of modesty, and one count of exhibiting an object intended to insult the modesty of any person.

A third case involved a 48-year-old who is alleged to have molested a 30-year-old woman on May 2 this year. The incident took place along Duxton Road.

On the same day, the man is said to have lifted the skirt of a 26-year-old woman in the vicinity of Duxton Hill, and he was arrested at the scene after the matter was reported to police.

He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of making a gesture intended to insult the modesty of any person.

The five remaining accused persons do not face additional charges beyond outrage of modesty.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a penalty of up to three years' jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments.

Victims should try to note key details

Victims of molestation are advised to move away from the perpetrator and call the police immediately once it is safe to do so.

While ensuring their personal safety, victims should try to note key details such as the perpetrator’s physical appearance, clothing, and the time and location of the incident, said the police.

Members of the public who witness molestation or are aware of someone being a victim should report the matter to the police immediately. Such actions can deter the perpetrator from targeting other victims and provide crucial witness testimony.

"If the perpetrator flees, they should note the perpetrator's description and direction of travel," said the police.

"Quick responses by both victims and members of the public can help the police swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrator, while safeguarding others from harm."

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editor@asiaone.com