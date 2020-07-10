ELD refutes false claims that self-inking pens at polling stations do not stamp properly

The Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on Friday (July 10) that it is aware of false information circulating online and on instant messaging platforms that the "self-inking pens provided by ELD for GE2020 do not stamp properly, and that will render many votes invalid."

It refuted the claim, saying: "ELD would like to state categorically that this is not true. The self-inking pens allow voters to indicate their choice on the ballot papers clearly and easily, and make a stamp without having to press down hard on the ballot paper."

It added that ballot papers with more than one "x" or only a faint mark in the same box are still valid and that the department is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this.

It also updated that as of 11 am, queues at polling stations have started to ease but reiterated that younger voters should stick to their assigned voting time-bands in the afternoon as much as possible.

