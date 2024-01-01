Elderly woman dislocates arm after falling on newly coated floor of HDB corridor, wonders why area wasn't barricaded

An elderly Ang Mo Kio resident suffered a dislocated arm from a fall, after slipping on the newly coated cement flooring along the corridor of her HDB block.

The incident occurred at about 10am on Wednesday (Dec 27) at Block 223, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, reported Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

The resident, Chen Meilian (transliteration), who lives on the top floor of the 12-storey block, had noticed that the cement coating outside her home was freshly laid when she left home that morning. Using her feet, she checked to see that it was dry before walking from her corner unit to take the lift.

She was, however, unaware that the flooring was still not completely dry, and the 62-year-old took a tumble near the lift landing.

She picked herself up using her hands for support and decided to return home.

"That section of the cement-paved floor was not barricaded, and there was no sign to warn residents," Chen told the Chinese evening daily.

She pointed out that, although there was a notice pasted on the first floor that cement would be laid that day, the timing was not indicated and residents were not aware of when they should not step out onto the corridor.

About 15 minutes after reaching home, Chen said her arm became swollen and painful. She realised that her injury was more serious than she'd thought.

"I called the town council and asked them a few questions. They contacted the contractor to give me an explanation and also called an ambulance for me," Chen said.

At the hospital, a doctor determined that Chen's arm was dislocated and even scheduled her in for a brain scan.

"I hope this incident can remind the authorities to take action so that this won't happen to other residents," she said.

Town council responds

In response to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson from Ang Mo Kio Town Council stated that the HDB blocks were undergoing maintenance works to relay the coating on the existing cement floor.

They shared that from Dec 13, the contractor had pasted notices at the lift lobbies of blocks 223 and 224, informing residents of the upgrading works.

"The contractor had also gone door to door that day to inform residents, reminding them to stay indoors during the time period. It takes about two hours for the cement coating to dry," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also told the Chinese daily that barricades had been placed at the stairwells of the affected floors and lift landings at each time, and that both town council members and the contractor had gone to Chen's unit upon receiving her call.

"After an on-site inspection, we found water flowing from the nearby flower pots to the area where the resident fell," said the town council spokesperson to Shin Min. This indicated that someone had watered the plants during the period, thus prolonging the drying process.

According to Shin Min, the spokesperson emphasised that they would continue to monitor the remaining works carried out on the various floors, and that more barricades and signs would be put in place to ensure the safety of residents and the public.

