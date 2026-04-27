Elderly cyclist fractures wrist after fall on Jurong Circular Bridge, blames uneven path

An elderly cyclist suffered a broken wrist after faceplanting on a path, which was purportedly uneven.

The incident occurred at the Jurong Circular bridge, near the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, at noon on April 18, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Avid cyclist Lu Youcong (transliteration), 71, said that he and his friend bike across the bridge weekly on their journey from Bukit Batok to West Coast, and back.

But their routine ride took a turn on April 18 when Lu supposedly rode over an uneven surface, sending him sprawling to the ground.

"I fell face-down. My eyebrow bled, and my eye later bruised," he described. "I felt some pain in my right wrist, and continued cycling slowly after I crawled up."

Two days after his fall, Lu visited a clinic and learnt that his wrist was fractured.

"Now I can't do anything, I have no strength in my right hand, and I can't exercise for now," he told Shin Min.

The injured cyclist added that he was thankfully wearing a helmet.

"My friend immediately reported the situation on OneService. I think the public should still be careful, as uneven roads are very dangerous," he said.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the bridge on April 22, several workers were seen working near the accident site, believed to be repairing the ground.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com