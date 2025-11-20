Elderly man, 88, fined for leaving garbage on neighbour's air-con unit 24 times

An elderly man has been fined $3,000 for repeatedly leaving garbage on his neighbour's air-conditioning unit.

The 88-year-old man, Choo Hoe Chiang, was sentenced in court on Thursday (Nov 20) after pleading guilty to one charge of using threatening behaviour under the Protection of Harassment Act, with a second similar charge also taken into consideration.

Choo, who lives in a HDB flat at Margaret Drive, was reportedly upset with his neighbour living one floor above on the twelfth storey.

The dispute persisted for several months, with Choo leaving bags of rubbish on his neighbour's air-con ledge on 24 separate occasions between Nov 14, 2024 and Aug 28, 2025.

Choo would attach plastic bags of garbage to the end of a pole and hoist it upwards to discard on his neighbour's aircon ledge, reported CNA.

According to court documents, his neighbour perceived his actions as harassment and even feared for his safety when he removed the rubbish from the ledge each time.

District Judge Carol Ling sentenced Choo to a fine of $3,000, failing which he will have to serve a jail term of 10 days.

For using threatening behaviour under the Protection from Harassment Act, Choo could have faced a maximum fine of $10,000.

