Elderly man allegedly kicked multiple times in chest and stomach in 'unprovoked attack' at Sengkang HDB

While going about his day, an elderly man became a victim of an unprovoked attack.

An anonymous eyewitness told Stomp that the alleged assault occurred on Monday (Dec 12) afternoon at Block 297A Compassvale Street.

Identifying himself as a passer-by who intervened to stop the assault, the eyewitness said that the elderly man was kicked multiple times in the chest and stomach by two assailants.

"We were subsequently threatened and harassed by the assailant to delete any photos we might have of them carrying out the assault," recounted the eyewitness.

He added that the elderly man suffered from chest pains as a result of the attack.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of assault at 5.20pm that day.

They added that the 71-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

