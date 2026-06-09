Elderly man lays on ground, arrested for public drunkenness near Hougang MRT station: 'He kept cursing'

A 71-year-old man was arrested on the afternoon of June 5 after he was found drunk near Hougang MRT station.

He had fallen on a walkway and continued laying on the ground after paramedics arrived to assess his condition, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A short clip circulating online shows several police officers escorting the elderly man outside the station.

The man had keeled over in half, with his head bowed to the floor. He was unable to stand on both feet and sank to the ground as the officers supported his arms.

A member of the public, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min she was passing by the area when she saw the arrest.

"He was very agitated and kept cursing," she claimed.

Another eyewitness, surnamed Cai, said he called an ambulance for the elderly man after he collapsed on the ground and sustained scrapes on his arm.

He told the Chinese paper that the man remained prone on the floor and could not balance himself when he later stood up.

The elderly man's pants also appeared wet, he added.

Cai also said the man purportedly refused to move from where he was laying when paramedics and the police arrived, and the stand-off lasted for more than an hour.

The police confirmed to Shin Min that it received a call for assistance at 90 Hougang Avenue 10.

The 71-year-old man was arrested for public drunkenness and was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, it said.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com