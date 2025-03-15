Elderly man dies after falling in bus, family appealing for witnesses

An elderly man died after he fell in a SBS Transit bus on Wednesday (March 12) evening.

The 80-year-old lost his balance while bus service 262 was making a right turn at a junction in Ang Mo Kio.

He had stood up from his seat and was preparing to alight when he fell before he could grab a pole, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu told The Straits Times (ST).

The bus captain administered first aid to the elderly man and called for an ambulance.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Bishan Road on March 12 at about 8pm.

The man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died. Police investigations are ongoing.

"We are in touch with his family and are saddened to learn of his passing. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time of loss," Wu told ST.

A netizen, who identified themself as the grandchild of the deceased, took to social media platforms Facebook and Xiaohongshu (XHS) to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

In their XHS post, they said that the location where the incident happened was some distance away from the deceased's home, which made them wonder why he had stood up before his stop.

"Was it because there wasn't any available seat and nobody gave up their seat to him? Could it be that the passenger seated next to my grandfather was going to alight the bus and he stood up to give way? Or could he have mistaken that it was his stop to alight?" the grandchild asked.

They added: "My grandfather died... Do you know how devastated we are as his family members?"

[[nid:715670]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com