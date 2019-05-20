Careers

Elderly man dies from injuries after accident along Lentor Walk

The accident occurred near a playground which is about 200m from the man's home.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times
May 20, 2019

SINGAPORE - An elderly man was injured in an accident as he was driving along Lentor Walk on Saturday (May 18), and subsequently died.

The police were alerted to the accident at around 6.20pm on Saturday. The 69-year-old man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred near a playground which is about 200m from the man's home.

A passer-by said the silver Mercedes car hit a kerb before moving towards the playground and stopping in front of a tree, the paper said.

According to the Chinese paper's report, the man had been on the way to fetch his grandchild, but lost control of the vehicle shortly after leaving his home.

Residents that Shin Min spoke to said that he was friendly towards neighbours, exercised frequently and looked to be in good health.

The police are investigating the accident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

