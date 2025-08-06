Elderly man dies more than a year after accident while using PMD left him in a vegetative state

A 93-year-old man died recently after a traffic accident left him in a vegetative state for the past one-and-a-half years.

The 57-year-old car driver involved in the accident pleaded guilty on Aug 4 and was jailed for six months. His driving licence was suspended for five years.

Chen Miankun (transliteration), was riding his personal mobility device (PMD) in Yishun when he was hit by a car early last year.

He was on his way to buy ingredients from the market nearby to cook for his wife, who has Alzheimer's, when a car ran a red light and hit him, according to his daughter who spoke with Shin Min Daily News.

At the time, the daughter was overseas and did not find out about the accident till the next day after calling the police.

The CCTV had been accidentally switched off by her mother, and the daughter was informed that her father was missing only when another tenant at the unit returned home at night.

"He took only his wallet with him and didn't have his ID, so the police didn't find us until the day after the incident," his daughter told Shin Min.

Chen was in good health prior to the accident, but suffered severe injuries including a cerebral hemorrhage that required emergency surgery that day.

His health deteriorated rapidly after the surgery, the daughter said, subsequently resulting in a vegetative state where he was hospitalised for almost three months.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was taken care of by professional caregivers during the day, while his daughters took turns to take care of him at night.

"It's still hard for us to accept how such a healthy person could suddenly be hit by such a tragedy and become a vegetable," his daughter was quoted as saying.

Driver failed to spot Chen

According to court documents, the incident occurred at the junction of Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 5.

The driver did not see Chen on his PMD behind pedestrians crossing the road, and continued driving despite the traffic light being red.

