73-year-old man found dead in Buangkok flat after missing work for 2 days

A 73-year-old man was discovered dead in a HDB flat after he failed to show up at work for two days.

His employer visited his home at Block 994A Buangkok Link on Saturday (June 20) evening, and subsequently called the police, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The police told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at about 7.45pm, and the man was found lying motionless in a unit and pronounced dead.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

A female neighbour who spoke to the Chinese publication said the man lived alone.

The woman, who declined to be named, said a man and a woman had come knocking on her door at about 5pm on Saturday to seek information on the senior citizen.

"The man said the elderly man is his employee, who had not gone to work for two consecutive days.

"He also said that the elderly man would call his mother daily, but he hadn't contacted her for the past two days."

She described the dead man as a quiet person, adding that they had not interacted much.

Despite the man having his windows open, there was no stench until the police unlocked the flat's front door, the neighbour said.

"Thinking back, I realised that the man had kept his front door shut the past few days, and his lights were switched on even in the daytime," she added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com