Elderly man found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh

An 88-year-old man was found dead at Block 214 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday night (May 19).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 9.53pm.

The elderly man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomp contributor Wei Sien said he heard about the incident from a fruit stall at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8. He later passed by the scene on his way home and saw blood on the ground.

Sharing a video and a photo with Stomp, Wei Sien added: "The blood was not dry yet and still there at 5am.

"May the deceased rest in peace and condolences to his family."

Police investigations are ongoing.