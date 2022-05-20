Elderly man found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh

An 88-year-old man was found dead at Block 214 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday night (May 19).
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 9.53pm.
The elderly man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Stomp contributor Wei Sien said he heard about the incident from a fruit stall at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8. He later passed by the scene on his way home and saw blood on the ground.
Sharing a video and a photo with Stomp, Wei Sien added: "The blood was not dry yet and still there at 5am.
"May the deceased rest in peace and condolences to his family."
Police investigations are ongoing.
SINGAPORE HELPLINES
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928