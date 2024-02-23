Elderly man found dead in Holland flat; neighbour admits ignoring disturbing noises

A 70-year-old man who lived alone was found dead in his flat at Holland Close on Tuesday (Feb 20), Shin Min Daily News reported.

Police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of an unnatural death at a Block 1 Holland Close at around 9.40pm that day.

When police officers arrived at the unit, they discovered the man lying motionless inside, and he was subsequently pronounced dead at scene.

When reporters from Shin Min arrived at the scene, they found the unit's door locked and a police note placed at the door.

The note stated: "Please contact Queenstown Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) when you proceed to the unit for your family action, as the keys for the unit are now kept at Queenstown NPC".

A 50-year-old housewife named Ruth who lives in the opposite unit, told the Chinese evening daily that days before Chinese New Year, the deceased fell in his unit and was hospitalised.

"At the time, I saw him bleeding and lying on a stretcher, being sent to the hospital," she recounted.

However, Ruth added that she last heard noises from the elderly man's unit last Saturday (Feb 17), when she was playing with her granddaughter along the corridor.

Thinking that the he was still undergoing treatment in hospital, Ruth ignored the noises.

According to Ruth, the man liked to cook, and sounds of his cooking could usually be heard from his unit.

When she didn't hear any sound at all from his unit days before his death, she said that she felt strange.

"I only knew he'd died when the police came. It's so pitiful," Ruth said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing, they told AsiaOne.

