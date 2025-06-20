Elderly man left bloodied after concrete from toilet ceiling collapses on him in Yishun home

An elderly man was struck by falling spalling concrete from the ceiling of his toilet in his Yishun HDB flat, according to a Facebook post by user Siti Nurhashikin on Thursday (June 19) morning.

In her post, she shared that her 65-year-old father was in the toilet at around 4.30am getting ready for morning prayers.

As he was seated on the toilet, spalling concrete "suddenly collapsed" on him, causing him to suffer head, shoulder and knee injuries.

Siti's aunt, Ross Arsad, as well as Siti's uncle, immediately rushed to the victim's home in Yishun to assist, also calling the ambulance.

In images shared with AsiaOne by Ross, 60, cuts can be seen on the man's leg and scalp, with dried blood visible on his face.

The spalling concrete which fell to the floor afterwards also had blood droplets on it.

Spalling concrete refers to concrete that has broken away from a surface which may occur due to numerous factors such as moisture build-up or corrosion of metal reinforcement within concrete.

The man was sent to hospital, where he received over 10 stitches, Siti said, adding that her father is now in hospital for observation as he is also on blood-thinning medication.

According to her, the flat had gone through a home improvement programme (HIP) in 2018 and no recent renovation had been conducted by him or neighbours above.

"This has been very traumatic for my dad — and worrying for all of us," Siti said. "We've reported to HDB and the police, and we are waiting for follow-up.

"I'm sharing this so that other families with elderly parents living in older flats will be aware — please check on their house condition. We never thought something like this could happen."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

We will assist: Shanmugam

Nee Soon GRC MP K Shanmugam also visited the home, according to a Facebook post on Friday (June 20), stating that he spoke with Siti's mother during the visit.

"Told her that we will assist them, including on payment for the repair works," said Shanmugam, who is also the Home Affairs Minister. "My volunteers are linking with HDB and Town Council on the matter."

Siti also took the opportunity to express gratitude towards Minster Shanmugam.

"Thank you so much for helping my dad," she wrote in the comments of his Facebook post.

AsiaOne has reached out to HDB, Ross and Siti for more information.

