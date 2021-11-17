Elderly man repairs bicycles at Pasir Ris to make money for dialysis treatment

While the government has recently announced that retirement and re-employment ages in Singapore will be progressively raised, the question of when to retire remains a contentious topic.

In a now-deleted Facebook post on the SG PCN Cyclist group — with over 1,300 likes and 370 shares at that time — a netizen highlighted an 83-year-old man who was spotted repairing bicycles at the void deck of Block 423 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

The netizen said that the man has more than 30 years of experience fixing two-wheelers as reported by 8world.

According to the post, the netizen claimed that the elderly man is working in the same place every day except on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to pay for his kidney dialysis.

In the comments of the post that was reshared on Instagram, some netizens questioned why the man "still has to work at that age."

Meanwhile, other netizens are full of praise for his self-reliant attitude.

According to the The National Kidney Foundation and Kidney Dialysis Foundation website, needy patients can apply for their subsidised haemodialysis programme.

All patients are required to undergo means-testing and a medical review upon their application to determine their eligibility.

