Elderly man sits at Bugis road to sell tissues, sparking safety concerns

An elderly man who was recently spotted on several occasions selling tissues by the road in Bugis has sparked concern among netizens, who expressed concern for his safety.

Photos of the 75-year-old man were posted on Facebook by Richard Song last Saturday (July 20), who spotted the man sitting next to a bus stop at Bugis Junction.

The elderly man was sitting on the ground barefoot, with a bandage wrapped around his left wrist.

In his post, Song urged members of the public to help the elderly man by buying tissues from him.

On another occasion, he saw the man sitting at the traffic junction between Bugis Junction and Bugis Street on July 17 under the blazing sun, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He added that the man also occasionally sold tissues outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street.

Song's post attracted several comments from concerned netizens who were worried about the elderly man's safety.

They also urged others to help the man if they see him.

"The [uncle] selling [tissues] on the road looks really dangerous," said one.

Speaking to Shin Min, Yang, an employee from an accessory shop at Bugis Street said that the elderly man started selling tissue in the area about two months ago.

The 23-year-old said he usually appears in the morning or at night, and stays for one to two hours each time.

"He doesn't come every day, he only appears once or twice a week."

MSF engages with unlicensed tissue sellers

The issue of the number of tissue sellers was brought up in Parliament in February this year by NCMP Leong Mun Wai, who asked the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu about the efforts to reach out to unlicensed tissue sellers.

In a written reply to Leong, Fu said then that the Vulnerable-In-Community (VIC) Network, led by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), engages with unlicensed tissue sellers to find out their needs and link them up to support.

Since the network's inception in 2019, the VIC has reached out to more than 160 individuals and helped 90 in receiving employment assistance or ComCare support.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also works with MSF to refer unlicensed tissue sellers to the VIC network.

However, some of these unlicensed tissue sellers have rejected VIC's offers for help, and prefer to continue with their activities.

In such cases, the VIC Network continues to engage them to urge them to consider other options.

The SFA may also take enforcement action against unlicensed tissue sellers if they persist in operating illegally.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, MSF said they are currently locating the man to assist him.

Members of the public who have any information on vulnerable persons who need support can contact the Peers Office or call the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000.

