Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets

We all know that beggars shouldn't be choosers. Well, this "beggar" didn't realise that he probably shouldn't be gambling away donations either.

The modus operandi of one elderly swindler in Yishun was exposed when a Lianhe Zaobao reader tailed him after spotting him begging for money on Oct 31.

The reader, known only as Deng, 73, said the man, who appeared to be in his 80s, stood at the entrance of Northpoint City and told passersby that he "had no home, no one to care for him and no money to eat".

The man also claimed that he was sick and said he did not have money to visit a doctor.

"When he spoke, his voice would waver. He also had to lean against a pillar to stabilise himself. He looked very weak and pitiful," Deng told the Chinese daily.

But when one passerby offered to accompany the man to a doctor, he rejected her and asked the woman for cash instead.

In just 10 minutes, the man received donations from seven or eight good Samaritans, who each gave him two to five dollars.