Elderly motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Bartley Road accident; driver, 30, arrested

A 70-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a car at the junction of Bartley Road East and Airport Road on March 15.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the elderly rider switching from the middle lane onto the rightmost lane at a junction while the traffic lights are red.

A white car is then seen rapidly approaching the man's motorcycle and colliding with it.

The impact of the crash sends the elderly rider flying onto the roof of the car before landing several metres away. His helmet is flung off in the process.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Bartley Road East and Airport Road on March 15 at about 4.40pm.

The elderly motorcyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Tuesday (March 18), the police said the elderly motorcyclist was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries. His time of death was not specified.

A 30-year-old woman who was driving the white car involved in the accident has been arrested for careless driving without due care and attention, causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:715139]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com