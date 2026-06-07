Elderly pedestrian sent to hospital after accident involving motorcycle in Chinatown

An 86-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving a motorcycle at the junction of Upper Cross Street towards Eu Tong Sen Street on Friday (June 5).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12pm and conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Police said the accident involved an 86-year-old male pedestrian and a motorcycle. The former was conscious when taken to hospital.

Photos shared on social media showed the motorcycle lying on its side after the accident. Members of the public were seen attending to the people involved while emergency responders made their way to the scene.

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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