Man claims 'frugal' 71-year-old mum pressured to buy more than $1,200 package at Clementi salon

A man has accused a hair salon in Clementi of hard selling a prepaid treatment package to his 71-year-old mother, who he said is "usually very frugal".

The complainant named Leon told Stomp that his mother had visited Salon One at Block 449 Clementi Avenue 3 for a haircut on Jan 3 and ended up paying for a 12-session scalp-treatment package.

He alleged that a hairstylist conducted a scalp analysis after finishing her haircut and repeatedly persuaded her to have a scalp treatment for $99.

Leon alleged that his mother subsequently bought the package because of hard selling.

In a negative review left on the salon's Google page, he said his mother, who works as a cleaner, was "pressured" into the sale and did not tell her family of the incident until they checked her bank account statement.

He uploaded pictures showing the $1,294.92 Nets transaction and a magnified image of her scalp presumably taken during the analysis process after the haircut.

"Most worryingly, she mentioned that the staff asked her to sign a document — which we believe was the Terms & Conditions — claiming it was merely 'for GST purposes'," Leon wrote, adding that his mother did not receive a copy of the document.

"It is heart-breaking to know that someone who works so hard for her money was targeted and misled in this way."

The man said he has lodged a police report and submitted feedback to the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

Salon One reportedly told Stomp that it had offered the customer a refund and considered the matter resolved.

Leon confirmed the refund offer, but said he has not accepted it as they are waiting for Case to review the incident.

The Stomp report said Case is assisting the customer with the matter.

"I hope by sharing this, other families can remind their elderly parents to be wary of such tactics," Leon said in his Google review.

[[nid:723966]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com