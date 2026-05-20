Elderly woman develops hormonal disorder after consuming herbal product containing steroids

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned members of the public against consuming a Chinese herbal product after discovering that it contains a strong steroid.

In a press release on Wednesday (May 20), the authority said that an elderly woman developed Cushing's syndrome after consuming Huang Niu Mu Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao, which was found to contain dexamethasone, a potent steroid.

Cushing's syndrome, a hormonal disorder caused by caused by prolonged exposure to high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, can be triggered by high doses of steroid medications.

According to HSA, the woman, in her 70s, had obtained the herbal product through a relative who got it from a friend in Malaysia.

The woman had been taking the product for two months to treat her joint pain and was observed with symptoms of Cushing's syndrome during a routine health check, including a rounded "moon face" appearance and abnormal fat accumulation above her collarbone, said HSA.

A laboratory test revealed that she had low cortisol levels, which was likely caused by the steroid in the product which suppressed the body's natural cortisol production.

Her doctor suspected that the herbal product was adulterated and subsequently reported the case to HSA.

She has since recovered after she stopped using it, the authority said.

HSA works with Shopee to remove listings

Investigations found that it was being sold on the local e-commerce platform Shopee as a herbal product and claimed to treat skin conditions, breathing difficulties, high blood pressure, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, liver and kidney diseases.

HSA subsequently worked with Shopee to remove the listings and directed sellers to stop selling the product.

Dexamethasone, the steroid found in the product, is a prescription medication usually used to treat inflammation, and it should only be used under strict medical supervision, the authority warned.

As such, HSA advised those who consumed the product to visit a doctor immediately, adding that they should not stop taking it suddenly because it may cause severe withdrawal symptoms.

Sellers and suppliers will face a jail term of up to two years, a maximum fine of $2,000, or both if convicted of selling products found to be adulterated with potent ingredients.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of such illegal products can also reach out to HSA to make a report at 6866 3485 or hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg

[[nid:732164]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com