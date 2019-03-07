Elderly woman killed in Jurong East accident: Video shows car crashing through carpark gantry

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp
Mar 07, 2019

Video footage showing how a car crashed through a carpark gantry, moments before it caused an accident that killed a pedestrian and injured three others, has emerged online.

The four-vehicle accident occurred along Jurong East Street 31 on Tuesday (March 5), at around 6.58pm.

An 83-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the accident. A motorcyclist and two cars drivers were also taken to hospital.

In a new video that has surfaced on social media, a silver Hyundai Avante can be seen crashing through the carpark gantry at Block 352.

on Facebook

The jurong east accident, this guy no brakes one..... Only go....

Posted by Jeanie Tifinny Tara on Tuesday, 5 March 2019

According to The New Paper, the car then slammed into the elderly pedestrian and sent her flying.

The Hyundai continued on its path and crashed into a maroon Toyota.

It subsequently mounted a road divider and hit a motorcycle on the other side of the road, sending it spinning and crashing into another car.

The Hyundai came to a stop only after crashing into a tree.

Photo: The New Paper 
Photo :Lianhe Zaobao

One of the drivers injured in the accident is understood to be a 72-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Hyundai.

Police investigations are ongoing.

