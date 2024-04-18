Elderly woman wakes up from nap to find son dead in Chinatown flat

An elderly woman was devasted to find her son's cold and stiff body when she woke up from her afternoon nap on Tuesday (April 16).

Chen, 80, lived with her son at Block 51 Chin Swee Road.

"His bed is opposite mine, when I saw him motionless, I called my friend who lives nearby for help. My friend called the authorities, who later arrived and pronounced my son dead," she told Shin Min Daily News.

According to Chen, her son suffered from depression, and had a lot of medication around the house.

During the interview with Shin Min, the elderly woman appeared to be in distress, her hands trembling as she spoke.

Before her son's body was taken away at about 4pm, Chen returned to her flat to see him for the final time.

Police officers were also seen conducting investigations at Chen's unit that afternoon.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

