Elderly woman who was taken to China as baby seeking family in Singapore

An elderly woman who was adopted and taken to China is searching for her biological family in Singapore.

Kang Yu'e had been adopted by her father's sworn brother when she was a year old, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Her 26-year-old grandson told the Chinese evening daily that she only realised she was adopted when she got married.

Kang was very angry at her adoptive father, Zheng Shui Gen, for keeping the origin of her birth a secret for such a long time, said her grandson.

She then cut off all contact with Zheng and started using the name her biological parents gave her.

Before Kang stopped speaking to her adoptive father, he had given her the address of her biological family in Singapore so she could get in contact with them.

Kang and her biological family would communicate via letters until they lost contact in 1985.

The last known address of her family in Singapore is Block 32, Jalan Rumah Tinggi in Bukit Merah.

According to her grandson, Kang was born in Singapore in 1953 and has seven siblings in total: An older brother, four older sisters, a younger sister and a younger brother.

He told Shin Min that his grandmother's biological father and mother were named Kang Sheng and Jen Yea Len.

Kang's brother was named Kang Tianping, her two sisters were Kang Yulan and Kang Yuyan and her younger brother was Kang Tianjin.

He added that his grandmother grew up in Longhai district, Tangshan and moved to Guanxun township, Zhangpu county in Fujian province after getting married.

There have been no physical meetings between Kang and her biological family — only an exchange of letters and photographs, said her grandson.

Unfortunately, a family portrait of her biological parents and siblings was lost when Kang moved house, he added.

Past correspondences included his grandmother's biological family sending money to her in China, said Kang's grandson, adding that this gesture showed they cared deeply about her even after many years had passed.

"Grandma is old now, and we hope to help her find her relatives in Singapore so that the family can be reunited," he said.

