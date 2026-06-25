Elderly women trade slaps and blows in Serangoon coffeeshop fight; 1 taken to hospital

An altercation between two women in their 60s at a Serangoon coffeeshop escalated into a physical fight, with the pair seen trading slaps and blows, resulting in one being taken to hospital on Monday (June 22).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted at about 7.55pm to the incident at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive.

An Instagram video posted on Wednesday by @sgfollowsall shows a woman in green holding a walking stick and jabbing it at another woman in a grey blouse, who was seated on a personal mobility aid (PMA) and appeared to be recording the incident on her phone.

The woman in grey then got off her PMA after being jabbed, grabbed the walking stick and attempted to throw a punch, but lost her balance, causing both women to fall to the ground.

They continued to struggle on the ground, kicking and pulling each other's hair, before passers-by stepped in to intervene and break up the fight.

"PMA vs walking stick," the video captioned. "Aunties fighting in a coffeeshop."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.25pm. A 69-year-old woman was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while a 65-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Both women are assisting in ongoing police investigations, the police said.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com