Elections Department calls second tender in two months

SINGAPORE - Following a tender called last month for the provision of bus transportation services to support election operations, the Elections Department (ELD) put up another on Wednesday (July 10) for the printing, packing and delivery of documents.

According to the tender documents on government procurement portal GeBiz, printing items include printed cards, forms, posters and signs, as well as paraphernalia such as ballot box funnels and plastic folders, among others.

Delivery services will mean manpower and vehicles to deliver documents to election premises such as nomination centres, Group Assistant Returning Officer centres, Senior Assistant Returning Officer or counting centres and the Elections Department training centre.

The appointed contractor will also have to provide a secured storage facility for election materials that is guarded by closed-circuit surveillance cameras and has physical access control.