Elections Department warns voters over fake messages from scammers

The Singapore government has warned voters to remain vigilant against potential scams while checking their voter status.

On Tuesday (Feb 25), an advisory issued via the gov.sg channel on Telegram addressed claims that scammers are impersonating the Elections Department (ELD) online.

It also reminded voters to check their voting status only via official sources such as the ELD voter services page on its official website and the Singpass app.

In a message posted on the ELD's social media platforms on Feb 19, the department said that it is aware of a scam warning currently circulating on chat messaging platforms.

It also stated that the warning did not come from ELD itself.

However, the image used in the message seems to be a screengrab of ELD's voter services webpage - also circulated during the 2023 Presidential Election and in 2024, ELD said.

The department added that while it can send e-mails with clickable links to access the ELD voter services webpage, they will always come from e-mail addresses that end in @eld.gov.sg

All SMSes sent from the Singapore Government will also come only from the sender gov.sg.

Singaporeans who are unable to check their voting status electronically can call the ELD hotline at 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353) or visit the nearest community centres and ServiceSG centres for assistance.

Scams cases up in 2024

Scam victims in Singapore lost over $1.1 billion in 2024, up by 70.6 per cent from 2023, said the police in its annual Scams and Cybercrimes Brief on Tuesday.

The number of scam cases also rose by 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 51,501 cases, up from 46,563 in 2023.

If you are unsure whether something is a scam, you can call and check with the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

You can also visit the ScamShield website to learn more about scams.

[[nid:714299]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com